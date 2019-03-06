Iduapriem Mine Increases Crop Compensation For Farmers

Tarkwa, 5 March 2019 – AngloGold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Limited has reached an agreement with relevant stakeholders in host communities for a 13% upward adjustment in compensation rate to determine compensation for farmers whose crops may be affected by the Mine’s operations in 2019.

At a crop compensation review meeting organised by the Mine, all parties expressed satisfaction with the new rate and pledged to do their part to ensure compliance so that the goodwill and mutually beneficial relationship existing between stakeholders and the Mine would be sustained.

Mr Stephen Adjei, Manager, Land Access and Social Investment for Iduapriem Mine, assured stakeholders of the Mine’s commitment to paying fair compensation to farmers who may be impacted by its activities and called for full cooperation. He said the Mine would not relent in efforts towards creating a sustainable future of shared value for the benefit of all stakeholders.

The Chief of Esuaso, Nana Kwasi Atobrah II, who was elected chairman of the committee and facilitated the negotiation process, was grateful to all parties for demonstrating good faith in reaching agreement on the new rate. He charged all parties to abide by the terms of the agreement to maintain the peace and harmony between the Mine and the farmers.

Nana Atobrah, who is also the current Best Farmer for Tarkwa Nsuaem, commended the Mine for the effective collaboration with the farmers, especially in making the farmers have a say in the setting of crop rate. He also called on farmers to make good use of the opportunity offered by the Mine to improve on their livelihoods.

This exercise is undertaken annually as part of implementing the company’s Land Access Standard Operating Procedure (LASOP) and in line with the Compensation and Resettlement Regulation 2012 (LI 2175).

The members of the committee were drawn from Tarkwa Nsuaem and Prestea – Huni Valley Municipal Assemblies, Land Valuation Division, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, CHRAJ Municipal Office, Apinto and Esuaso Traditional Councils, Stool Land Secretariat, and host community chiefs, Assemblymen, farmers, women’s groups, among other stakeholders.

Background

AngloGold Ashanti, an international gold mining company with a globally diverse, high-quality portfolio of operations and projects, is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Measured by production, AngloGold Ashanti is the third-largest gold mining company in the world.

AngloGold Ashanti produced 3.8Moz of gold in 2017, generating $4.36bn in gold income, utilising $830m capital expenditure. AngloGold Ashanti has an attributable Ore Reserve of 49.5Moz of gold and an attributable Mineral Resource of 208.2Moz.

Our vision is “To be the leading mining company”

Our mission is “To create value for our shareholders, our employees and our business and social partners through safely and responsibly exploring, mining and marketing our products. Our primary focus is gold, but we will pursue value creating opportunities in other minerals where we can leverage our existing assets, skills, and experience to enhance the delivery of value”.