What Has Ghana Achieved Six Decades After Independence?

Kwame Nkrumah, the pride of Ghana's independence

Can anyone ask the reason many Ghanaians admire Kwame Nkrumah who is dead and gone than any living Ghanaian leader today? Because if that man had ruled Ghana longer before he was overthrown by the CIA, Ghana may I have been a better country than what it is today.

Many Ghanaians branded Nkrumah a dictator, institutionalizing one political party system in Ghana but let’s face the facts if Nkrumah was power conscious, he did that because of the aggression of foreign powers to destroy Africa but not to amass wealth as what we are witnessing today.

The kind of African leaders ruling the continent are people without conscience and integrity. They are deeply related to religious darkness, therefore, the heart is full of mischievous activities. This is causing harm to them and the population as well.

Our parents used to warn us that when we play with fire it’s going to burn us, yet we ignored their warnings. Because of the inefficiency of African leaders, always expecting miracles from heaven, even though, the almighty God has provided all the ingredients to make a delicious meal, African leaders still depend on foreign Aid, which has cost Africa dearly.

It’s a great occasion to celebrate Ghana’s independence every March 6, but the question is: After all those years, what have Ghanaian leaders achieved in the country to give the common man the happiness and pride he deserves as a Ghanaian?

Ghanaian politicians live well and drive the most expensive cars while the common Ghanaian suffers. Thousands of people are unemployed and institutions, such as the banking sectors, which are to keep people working, have collapsed, yet they claim: “Ghana is doing well” but in what way?

Those great politicians that build Ghana are all dead and gone without significant properties to boast of today because they served Ghana with clean hearts like the former great Black star footballers, Aggrey Fynn, Baba Yara, Osei Kofi, Mfum etc, who played selfless football to give Ghana international recognition without building treasures.

We are in a time that the common Ghanaian must think deeply. “I am voting for a politician to make him rich while I suffer?” How many years after independence do I have to live in this misery should be another question?

It’s time for the common suffering Ghanaians to cast their votes wisely or throw out these ‘let me fill my belly’ politicians from power. There is no Ghanaian leader even qualified to compare himself with Nkrumah, let alone to change the names of institutions he had named.