African Homosexualty vs. African Slavery

Former UK Prime Minister, David Cameroon, threatened late President of Ghana, John Evans Atta-Mills, to withdraw any financial support to the country if the country would not accept Homosexuality and same sex marriages as a nation. David Cameron knew how much this is against African values and seen by Africans as the imported illness by the White once their Colonial Masters.

Past week CNN #MyFreedomProject aired reports about 20.000 slaves in the Volta Region of Ghana close to the border with Togo. Young children are sold into slavery to work in the fishing industry on Lake Volta. Heartbreaking portraits were putting viewers to tears.

The fight against slavery in Ghana, in the light of its history, is not in the mind of any Ghanaian President or Politician. The same applies to the remaining last six witch camps in the country that host between 400-700, mainly women, each. Only few local NGOs try to bring an end to both menaces.

To proclaim that child slavery is a result of poverty is selling a country and its people to the devil.

Black African governments do not address and stop these inhuman practices in their own back yard committed by their own people as it has been a tradition for hundreds of years, and now voter’s voices depend on their inactivity.

Ghana in its 62nd year of independence has not put an end to slavery by which it can be seen as a supporter of slavery, especially of innocent children. The Donor support for Ghana´s National Cathedral is seen of greater importance to the Political Elite of the country and many ordinary citizens, than investing the funds into measures to help fighting slavery in the country and give these vulnerable children a better life…citizens with the same value and rights like President Nana Akuffo-Addo himself. When Ghanaians will one day worship God in the temple of Madness, God will look down on them and chase them out as once done by his son Jesus Christ.

Why does Ghana not ask Whites to come and support them with qualified and motivated personal equipped with legal power to execute laws in order to fight slavery, corruption, emotional destruction, inefficiency etc. in the country? The answer lies with Donald Trump´s attitude refusing to publish his Tax returns or School results…Ghanaians do not want the world to know all their details of their self-destruction…while only the truth can set them free.

Foreign Governments do not tend to touch such vital question believing to focus on more important issues is the order of the day to ensure that Ghanaians do not illegally enter Europe in their numbers. Policies standing on such believes do not achieve -maybe do not want to achieve?!- much over time as history has clearly demonstrated, but play into the hands of the wicked mind.

While Whites ask for tolerance against Homosexuals and putting pressure on Africans in this regard, fighting the real fights is not on their mind.

Do Homosexuals fight slavery in Ghana?