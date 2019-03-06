Effutu MP Supports Farmers

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effutu Constituency, Alex Afenyo Markin has presented farming equipment to farmers in Sankor a suburb of Winneba in the Central Region.

Among the items presented to the farmers include cutlass, hoes, spraying machines, wellington boots and an amount of Ghc 10,000.

Mr. Afenyo Markin also donated 34 sewing machines to trainee dressmakers.

Speaking to Citi News at the presentation ceremony, the legislator assured the farmers of government’s support.

“They must put to good use the items I have given and this is the only way government’s agenda of planting for food and jobs can be feasible,” Afenyo Markin noted.

The farmers, on the other hand, called on the government to extend the ‘one village one dam’ project to the area to facilitate more developmental works.

“We are appealing to the President to consider extending the one village one dam project in Effutu to allow for more development.” one farmer mentioned.

The Member of Parliament then cut the sod for the construction of a library, toilet facility and a community Centre at Osobompanyin and Atekyedo.

“This will bring development to the people of these two communities,” the Member of Parliament stated.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana