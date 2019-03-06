Ghana At 62: A Totally Liberated Nation Or At Crossroads?

On the night before Ghana's independence day celebration, the atmosphere was filled with joy, peace, hope and love. The spirit of optimism could be felt all over. Finally, the Gold Coast (henceforth, Ghana) would be saved from the clutches of British Colonial Rule.

"At long last, the battle has ended! And thus Ghana your beloved country is free forever " - Dr.Kwame Nkrumah (on the 6th of March 1957 when he delivered the first independence speech on the Apolo Grounds.

The first President of Ghana,Dr.Kwame Nkrumah had a dream for Ghana and Africa at large. A dream to give Ghana it's own identity and personality,making it one that will be respected by every nation in the world. This Nkrumah said wasn't going to come easy and that he will be relying on our support as Ghanaians and upon our hardwork. I bet to differ,however, I believe that "Nkrumah's hardwork " means as individuals there is the need to channel our energy and resources into doing something useful, being skillful and habitually occupied. Are we on course as a nation?

Is Ghana indeed free? Are we totally independent and liberated from external factors? Past Heads of State after Dr.Kwame Nkrumah did what they could in their bid to build Ghana. On the 6th of March 2019 ,Ghana will be sixty-two years old. Where do we stand as nation? Can we celebrate our past and inspire our future? How many of Nkrumah's dream has been actualized ? . At the declaration of Ghana's independence, Dr.Nkrumah said :

"And from now on there is a new African, this new African is going to prove to the world that after all, he is capable of managing his own affairs. We are going to spearhead in creating our own African personality and identity. This is the only way in which we can tell the world that we have gained the whole battle .We are going to demonstrate to the world,to other nations, as young as we are ;that we are going to lay our own foundation ".

Dr.Kwame Nkrumah stayed faithful to his dream. With his effort Ghana's educational facilities were expanded to accommodate students from all backgrounds, industries started emerging, hospitals were built to cater for the the health needs of the people, roads were constructed, sports and other disciplinary arts were promoted and not forgetting the establishment of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

However, leadership and policies thereafter indicates that as a nation we have forgotten about Nkrumah's dream for Ghana. Past and present government(s) entered into agreements with foreign nations that is gradually leading to the breakdown of our economy. Our educational system has been politicised,party in power determines how many years students should spend in school .Not forgetting our cede against the dollar. It seems to me that as a nation ,we do not have a clear cut direction towards the future. What happened to the seven years development plan. According to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah :

"The seven-year Development Plan provides the blue print for the future progress and development of Ghana as a nation. It is a programme of social and economic development based on the use of science and technology to revolutionize our agriculture and industry. It is designed to provide the basis not only of our national progress and prosperity, but also our ability to contribute to the advancement of the African continent.

Our aim is to establish in Ghana a strong and progressive society in which no one will have any anxiety about the basic means of life, about work, food and shelter; where poverty and illiteracy no longer exist and disease is brought under control; and where our educational facilities provide all the children of Ghana with the best possible opportunities for the development of their potentialities”. Interestingly,this plan has been abandoned, likewise other equally important ones that emerged along the lines.

The time has come and it is now!That as a nation,we need to get back to the drawing board, pick the bits and pieces and develop a blue print towards the development of Ghana. As citizens of this nation, we must begin to work harder ,stop sitting on fences with our hands between our legs . Let's remember, mother Ghana can only get better and deserve it's honour as a 62 year old country only when we collectively make a conscious effort towards achieving that.

To end with, let's remind ourselves the words of one of Ghana's illustrious son,Dr Ephraim Amu;This is our land of birth. It is precious to us and secured with the blood of our forebears. Today is our turn to build upon where they left. Let's not forget that our actions today will determine where Ghana will be in the not so distant future.

Happy Independence Day!

Student, G.I.J