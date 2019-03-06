Graves For Sale

Single room self-contained grave, chamber and hall, three coffin room grave, etc are some of the styles of graves in Ghana. Most often, graves are private but we also have some public graves like guest rooms where people are buried and conveyed away when decomposed to make room for other corpses.

Since we do not cremate our dead in Ghana, graves form a significant part of funeral celebrations. Graves determine when the mortal remains of someone should be laid to rest and when the living and mourners could finally part ways with their dead relatives.

In Ghana, the funeral celebration is becoming more and more expensive. It is the newest fashion to refrigerate corpse and prepare adequately to mourn and grant a BEFITTING BURIAL to our loved ones who have passed on. Though work and distance may be contributory factors to the chilling of corpses, preparation of the grave is equally a factor. During the dry season, in particular, it is so hard to dig the grave to the required feet in a short while. In times past, we had extremely hard working men who sacrificed to dig graves even in the night.

Also, these men were able to do it because they were readily available. Nowadays, formal work and closing time affect the availability of young men to dig graves. In fact, the gravediggers are few as a lot of educated youth do not want to assist in this regard. We, therefore, have some professional gravediggers who dig at a fee. But they are not available all day long hence the need to refrigerate corpse and sort them out to prepare the grave.

Sometimes, in the name of befitting burial, people refrigerate the dead in order to prepare special graves for them. This is usually done for parents as a way of appreciating their sacrifices. Also, some people feel guilty of the neglect meted out to them hence want to compensate them with beautiful graves. There may be other reasons but the fact is that it leads to the refrigeration of the corpse and high funeral expenses as food and drinks must be provided to have a befitting celebration as well. After all, a befitting burial must be preceded by a befitting funeral celebration.

Since funeral celebrations are getting more and more expensive and graves are one of the causes, I suggest the district assembly or private individuals should be given the mandate to dig, build and decorate graves for sale.

The graves can come in varying shapes, styles, sizes and quality. For instance a single room self-contained, chamber and hall etc. This will enable people to mourn their dead straight away and bury them in a grave of their choice. It will also spare the impromptu grave diggers the ordeal of forcing and exhausting themselves to dig graves within the limited time which sometimes result in shallow graves with its own consequences.

Possibly, some people can save and buy their own graves before they depart. I believe some people who are no more would have preferred some graves over those provided them at their death. Building graves for sale will thus give them the freedom of choice of the grave before they bid this world farewell. When people acquire their own graves before death, funeral expenses would be reduced for the living also.

Another benefit we may get from building graves for sale is that all graves will be at a particular portion of land. For instance, if the district assembly decides to acquire three acres of land for graves, all dead ones in the district will keep one another company there. We will not have the situation of scattered graves with some even around water bodies and pipelines polluting them and causing illnesses. Besides, it will be easier for any intervention we want to take regarding dead bodies and the danger they may pose to the living. Sometimes, people are forced to clear graves and build because the graves were not planned and situated. Pipes or boreholes may be drilled in such places as well and the water may not be safe for drinking.

Another helpful thing that can arise from digging graves for sale is the development of innovative graves. Once it is a priority, some people will devote their time and mind to it and come out with better and innovative ways of saving the land while meeting the grave tastes of people.

For instance, on parts of land that are not waterlogged, the grave can be dug deeper and deeper and built and divided into several graves. This will be like a storey building but an underground one. The divisions will then be sold to interested individuals or families. Assuming we have a grave with five ‘floors’ or grave divisions, a family of five can acquire it and be all buried there depending on the calls of death.

Death is inevitable and once you die you’ll be buried. Buying a grave doesn’t mean you’re about dying. We purchase insurance policies against death so why can’t we build graves for sale or purchase them against death?