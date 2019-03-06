The 2019 Independence Day Celebration: The Economic Successes And Failures

Ghana was the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to gain political independence from European colonial powers in 1957. Independence Day is a time to reaffirm national unity as well as national sovereignty. This year’s celebration will not be held in Accra’s Black Star Square but at Aliu Mahama sports stadium in the Northern regional capital –Tamale. The move is aimed at solidifying the peace and unity achieved in Dagbon. The theme for this 62nd Independence Celebration is “Celebrating Peace and Unity”.

The Economic literature posits that in 1957, Ghana was the world’s leading producer and exporter of cocoa and exported 10% of the world’s gold, and had foreign reserves of £200 million. Ghana’s per capita income put it at par with South Korea. Modest industrialization based on import substitution was the core of the Convention Peoples' Party’s economic strategy. Nkrumah executed a number of development projects with the setting up of numerous schools and rapid improvement of transport infrastructure and the establishment of the port city of Tema. Nkrumah tried to free Ghana from dependency by building the Akosombo Hydroelectric Dam on the Volta River.

By the middle of the 1960s, Ghana’s foreign reserves had dried up and the nation was in serious debt. The National Liberation Council (NLC) government, which ousted the Nkrumah administration in 1966 was more favourable to foreign interests. The NLC Government agreed to reschedule the substantial medium-term debts accumulated by the CPP government. It sought assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in response to the balance of payments crisis in 1965/66 and devalued the currency.

The PNDC government fashioned out an economic recovery programme (ERP) in 1983. Pursuing the economic recovery programme made Ghana the pet of donors. By the end of the 1980s, Ghana was receiving more foreign aid per capita than the average for Africa and other developing countries.

The shift to democracy in late 1992 led to further development assistance from the West, and Ghana's economic recovery continued. In the early 2000s, The Kufuor’s New Patriotic Party government focused much on continuing to develop Ghana's economy and international reputation. Ghana benefitted from Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) relief of $4.2 billion dollars after the HIPC completion point in 2004. Ghana's Jubilee Oilfield which contains up to 3 billion barrels of crude oil was discovered in 2007. Ghana’s GDP more than quadrupled between 2001 and 2008. In November 2010, Ghana joined the ranks of Lower Middle-Income Countries. Ghana's position, however, is at the lowest ebb of the lower-middle-income countries.

Starting from Guggisberg’s Ten-Year Development Plan (1920-1930), Ghana has prepared 19 development plans to help address development challenges. Seven of the development plans were stipulated within the Fourth Republican democratic dispensation. It is important to emphasize the fact that the implementation of many of our development plans was truncated mid-way. This was often due to poor implementation strategies, the paucity of resources after initial investments and for reasons of political expediency.

Ghana joined the IMF on September 20, 1957. Whenever our economy is sick we go to the IMF for diagnosis. Ghana has had 16 programs with the IMF. On the average, every three years and nine months Ghana goes back to the IMF for economic stabilization package. Ghana has attained success in macroeconomic policy reform with the IMF interventions as measured by the various national level indicators but less in terms of institutional and structural change as measured by the various household level indicators. In the current Post-IMF period, Ghana can secure the Fund’s advice and support without a borrowing arrangement.

The President has stated the determination to stop the over-dependence on foreign partners to finance the country's budget. The “Ghana beyond aid agenda” is a laudable vision and must be action-oriented to empower the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to collect taxes for the country with optimum efficiency.

The African Development Bank estimates that Ghana’s annual infrastructure deficit stands at about US$2.5 billion. The bottlenecks to infrastructure development in Ghana include a weak legal and institutional framework, poor project planning and corruption. A study by Global Financial Integrity estimated that between 1960 and 2012, Ghana lost about $40 billion through trade mis-invoicing. Corruption, especially in the procurement of goods and services, is estimated at some 1.5% of Ghana’s GDP annually. The 62-year old Ghana must be committed to preventing procurement fraud by strictly enforcing the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) and the Public Procurement (Amendment) Act 2016 (Act 914).

The 62-year old Ghana must follow the East Asian giants by changing our traditional resource endowments and comparative advantages to a more skilled and knowledge intensive system. Our development thinking must be guided by improvement in national security, employment, infrastructural development, debt sustainability, fiscal discipline, financial soundness and enhanced revenue mobilization. Political parties would do the nation a great service if they ensure that they relate their manifestoes to a development vision of the entire nation. We need t of leaders and stakeholders to convert the popular will into action to redefine development towards the achievement of the 2030 sustainable development goals (SDGs), as well as the Africa Union Agenda 2063.