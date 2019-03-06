Zongo Ministry To Support Zongo Women With Market Access

Mr Seibic Bugri, Director of Communications At the Inna-City and Zongo Ministry, said the ministry has plans to provide market access for some local food and beverage vendors who would excel in the ongoing “Zongo Cuisine Promotion Programme”.

He said the initiative forms part the ministry’s social programs aimed at uplifting local cuisine producers in the Zongos and help them grow their businesses.

“For example, if there’s a program where food is needed, we can support them to get that contract and supply food at the program whether it is a seminar, workshop or conference. It could be any of the cuisines like Tubaani, Waakye, Tou Zaafi, Huasa Koko, Fura, Wasa-Wasa etc”, he said.

Mr Seibic Bugri said this in an interview with the media at a Zongo Cuisine Promotion Training Workshop in Accra, Monday, 4th March 2019.

The week-long workshop is organized by the Inna-City and Zongo Ministry in collaboration with the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) to equip and empower Zongo business women and entrepreneurs, with technical training in branding, packaging, hygiene, financial savings etc to help grow their businesses.

The pilot program started a few weeks ago in Tema, Ashiaman and later moved to Madina, Adenta and now in the Ayawaso North Municipality where some selected women in Nima and Mamobi are undergoing training to enable them to add value to their businesses.

However, Mr Seibic Bugri added those (participants) who would express seriousness will be selected for further training depending on their level of commitment and output.

Mrs Adubofour Julianna, one of the facilitators and Business Advisor at the NBSSI expressed satisfaction with the level of response by the participants after the first session (day 1).

She took the participants through financial savings and explained thoroughly the need to save and reinvest profits back into their business.

Mrs. Julianna was optimistic of a positive outlook in the business of participants if they apply the basic technical training given to them.