Into The Retired Age Of Ghana

After sixty-two years, down the drain, we are still wallowing in the mud. Our predecessors with alacrity laid down their lives to found Ghana.

They opposed ideas not the personality in order to come out with the best for Ghana. At the end of it all, Ghana ruled.

Out of their ideas, Tema motorway emanated, the centre for civic education promulgated, the electoral commission erected, National health insurance scheme flaunted and to mention but a few.

Into the '60s and aftermath (the retiring age)

Those periods have seen good but the basis upon which the good is built is gradually corroding.

First, the appointment of officials to toil for mother Ghana has turned into "dividing the dividends of democracy among the godfathers" thus, your contribution to the party's success in election determines your share (pro rata).

According to Thomas Hobbes, "man will rebel if his right to self-preservation is tempered with".

The security system, a key institution being harlotized by partisan politics.

Few years into and after the retiring age, thuggery (vigilantism) eclipsed the system, making it toothless, with impunity arising to the brim. Let's not downplay security, for according to Aristotle, "man's happiness is dependent upon him being a citizen of a well-run city-state".

For Wills Anti-corruption Foundation (WAF), "integrity is not for sale".

Corruption has driven away the integrity of public officials. Ranging from government officials taking double salary through fixing matches to the 'abstract' ban on Galamsey (while the godfathers of current administration still 'galamseying',[alleged])

Time is wasted but never too late to recover.

Let's crave for a revolution of the mind, a revolution which is tilted towards Ghana, and if not for Ghana, we rest not.

We forfeit servitude for independence.

#happy Independence day

Long Live Ghana!

# SAMUEL WUDANA

Political Science.

U. E. W