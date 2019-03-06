All Set For Historic Independence Day Celebrations In Tamale Today

All is set for the Northern regional capital Tamale, to host the landmark Independence Day Anniversary parade today as Ghana celebrates 62 years of nationhood.

So far, all arrangements have been made to ensure the event becomes successful without any glitch.

The celebrations will be held this morning amid heavy and tight security with President Nana Akufo-Addo himself gracing the day.

This is the first time in history that the key Independence parade event is being held outside Accra.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, settled on the Northern region with the prime object to reinforce and support the process of reconciliation and the resolution of peace in Dagbon.

The day is expected to bring together people from all walks of life as well as chiefs, traditional leaders, dignitaries, members of the diplomatic community, ministers of state, security officials and the corporate communities.

Ghana, which was once called the Gold Coast, gained independence on 6th March 1957, from Britain.

Ghana became a member of the Commonwealth of Nations and was led to independence by Kwame Nkrumah who transformed the country into a republic, with himself as the President.