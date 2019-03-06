‘Double’ Lacks Basic Criteria Needed For Recruitment Into National Security – Security Analyst

A Security Analyst, Mr Adam Bona has said based on the recruitment requirements of the National Security, Bright Ernest Akomeah, popularly known as ‘Double’ does not qualify to be a security operative.

‘Double’ who was part of the team at the centre of the violence at La Bawaleshie during the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election on Wednesday revealed that he was recruited into the country's National Security Council in 2017 after a three-week training program.

When he appeared before the Justice Emile Short Commission on Tuesday, Double said he was a mobile phone dealer at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra before his recruitment.

But, speaking on Eyewitness News, Adam Bona believes ‘Double’ who can best be described as informant doing the bidding of the government.

He argued that Double lacks the basic criteria needed for the role he plays in the national security team.

Adam Bona also confirmed assertions that political parties in government rewards loyal followers by recruiting them into the state security apparatus.

“This is not a way to go. We have various individuals who are likely to be enlisted into the National Security. The man ‘Double’ would qualify as someone who I will refer to as an informant. Our national language is English and not any of our local languages. And therefore to be taken into any of the formal public service institutions, you are supposed to have the ability to read and write; to give testimony, you needed an interpretation to assist you to tell the public what his involvement in the service is.”

“This is not a normal thing. But he goes ahead to confirm the suspicion that party faithfuls are usually taken into the national security. The main point is is he qualified to be in the mainstream National Security to act, I will say no. At best is, he is just an informant assigned with a specific duty. He went out there to train in arms,learn how to arm, disarm and discharge firearms- for me is not the best,” Bona added.

According to ‘Double’, his three-week training equipped him with skills in map reading, basic weapon handling skills among others and he was stationed at the VIP Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport.

He said he had been working with the national security for almost two years.

“I work as a national security operative. And I have been doing that for almost two years. Prior to working with the National Security, I was selling mobile phones at Kwame Nkrumah Circle,” Double said.

Asked by Counsel to the Commission, Eric Osei Mensah how he was recruited into the National Security Council, Bright Ernest Akomea told the Commission that “in 2017, I heard that National Security was recruiting, and I applied. I went in with my application. I went for vetting, and they took my fingerprint.”

Double said his three-week training encompassed various forms of security training including crowd control and pound-to-pound combat.

“Yes, I went to Asutsuare for three weeks…We were trained in reading maps, how to speak on the GoTa, pound to pound combat and basic weapons handling. We were also given training in crowd control and handling pressure,” Double said.

While denying claims by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George that he fired gunshots, ‘Double’ said he was rather protecting Sam George from the agitated crowd around the residence of the NDC parliamentary candidate.

'I was an NPP polling station chairman.'

‘Double’, who had listed names of persons he claims he saw among the mob struggled to explain how he knew that the said individuals were NDC security operatives.

‘Double’ told the Commission that he had encountered the persons he listed at NDC events as a polling station chairman for the New Patriotic Party.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana