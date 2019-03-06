Celebrate Those Who Made Ghana...Happy Birthday Ghana, Wave Your Flag!

Thanks to the determination of the big six: Ebenezer Ako Adjei, Edward Akufo-Addo, Joseph Boakye Danquah, Emmanuel Obestesbi- Lamptey and William Ofori- Atta ( founding members of the UGCC) and of course our first president Kwame Nkrumah.

The Accra Newspaper, the women behind the CPP, Hannah Kudjoe, Akua Asabea Ayisi, Mabel Dove Danquah and many more, and every single Ghanaian who joined them in the struggle for independence.

Ghanaians are now free to rule over themselves and see themselves as equal to their white counterparts if they wish. The key here is the wish to take hold of the freedoms given to them by their founders.

Today, watch the videos below on how Ghana became independent and Kwame Nkrumah's first Independence Day speech. Also have a look at some cultural dances, history of tribes and tribal significance, because Ghanaians are nothing without our traditional customs as well.

Happy Independence Day Ghanaians, black stars descending from greatness! Remember to represent Ghanaian heritage with a Ghana flag designed by Theodosia Okoh today. Please wear made in Ghana, eat made in Ghana and act like you are made in Ghana today!

Be proud Ghana was the first African country to gain independence in 1957 and we inspired and helped the rest of Africa do so.