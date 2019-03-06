To state the obvious and cliche phrase; it is, indeed, much better to stand for something than to stand for nothing at all.

But the Ghanaian citizen, especially first time voters, should not at all feel compelled to place their reliance upon either the NDC or NPP (basically the political establishment) in the upcoming 2020 general elections. It is of paramount importance that the integrity of the ballot box and our precious democratic ritual is protected at all cost.

Has the hour struck for the people of Ghana to emphatically reject the political establishment and put an abrupt end to an era of backward partisanship, and poor public administration? Is not also a failure, on the part of the citizenry of this Republic, to discern and empower dignified public servants capable of governing this beautiful, yet chaotic and highly disorganised society?

If it is your view that the political order misrepresents your values then simply refuse to endorse it. If you are not satisfied with the status quo as it is, fellow citizens, then dare to become the change you seek in society. But there cannot be sociocultural and intellectual revolution without a concise programme that is sufficiently financed and meticulously organised.

We have no choice but to think outside the box. Our economic independence is far from being realised, and our political independence has turned to dust. There has to be an option-out of the political establishment! The indisputable fact remains that the only obstacle to a successful sociocultural and intellectual youth-led political movement is the lack of desire, by the youth of Ghana, to push the boundaries and accept responsibility for the political administration of the Republic.

The extensive and effective system of youth cooperation has a leading role to play in the generation shift of the political administration away from the old guard and shaping the outlook of a new Republic: the economy, politics, culture, social and a common national aspiration. The Republic would be much stronger if an axis of a willing youth gets involved in statecraft.

There is a widely acknowledged national leadership crisis and the political establishment has, despite its decades of political influence and the confidence reposed in the statesmen of our time to turn around the misfortunes of the Republic, failed to present a candidate worthy of transforming the Republic. We have not yet lived up to the ideal of the Black Star that shall, against all odds, illuminate the universe as a supremely-civilised and enlightened Republic.

Let us share a hot cup of Koko and engage in fruitful deliberations about the bread and butter issues of our time. Let us gather together over a delicious meal with a couple of citizens, whether at work or at school, and provide our contributions to a national renaissance. But upon conclusion of such discussions, let us then accept the noble task of taking practical steps to act upon our contributions.

I have absolutely no doubt, that all across the Pan-African Republic of Ghana, there are deeply passionate discussions occurring in private spaces about the state of the Republic, and that there is a growing momentum for a radical shift away from the politics of our past, towards a much brighter future.

Let us build a collective voice and turn the tide on corruption. We must set a national accountability agenda in motion, drawing on theories of strategic non-violent action. This is a part of a push for a new generation of statesmen dedicated to transparent decision-making, forward-thinking policies and a dignified life for the mass of our citizenry.