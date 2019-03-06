Assault On Sam George: IGP, National Security Minister's Contradict Each Other

During his appearance, Commander in charge of National Security SWAT team, DSP Samuel Kojo Azugu confirmed that the “attired” civilian officer who assaulted the MP was a member of the SWAT team. According to the commander, Sam George made a sensitive comment that provoked the civilian operative and warranted the subsequent response from him.

DSP Azugu requested for an in-camera session for the exact comments from Sam George to be told the Commission when it was asked of him. This he said was due to the “sensitive” nature of the comments.

However, Mr Sam George disputed this when he appeared before Commission saying he only asked the National Security operatives whether they are security officers for the state or serving the interest government.

On his part, the Minister of State in-charge-of National Security, Bryan Acheampong described the incident as quite unfortunate.

He added that he had spoken to the MP saying, “I assured him that we were going to investigate the matter and the report will be shared with him...we will interview all persons involved and if there is any action that has to be taken, that action will be taken,” he said.

