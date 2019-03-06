A Look At Ghana’s Cultural Nationalism And Its Political Nationalism

On episode 2 of the Heritage Month series, Kojo Boateng speaks to Gertrude Sarah Aidoo on Ghana’s cultural nationalism. The conversation covers our cultural nationalism and links with political nationalism.

It also looks at where we were, where we are now and where we want to get to.

In addition, the two look at the period from 1889 and 1897 of Ghana’s history.

The Heritage Month series is part of Citi FM and Citi TV's Heritage Month, which is commemorated in March every year.

The month celebrates our heritage as Ghanaians and is also used to teach us all about the different aspects of our lives as Ghanaians.

Episode 1 looked at Ghana as a socio-political and economic entity . Listen to episode 2 of the Heritage Month series below:

By: citinewsroom.com | Ghana