School Of Law Students Want Parliament To Probe Mass Exams Mailure

Students of the Ghana School of Law have petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to form a commission of enquiry to probe the poor results of students who sat for the school’s bar exams.

They made the demand when they presented a petition to Parliament after embarking on a march to the premises on Tuesday.

Speaking to Citi News' Hanson Agyemang, the President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law, Kobby Amoah said it is of great essences that failures are investigated and efforts put in place to forestall such situation.

“The results that students receive at the Ghana School of Law are appalling. Last year the pass rate was about 18% for the professional law course. For the post-course student, just 7 out of 33 passed and this year out of about 700 students, just 72 of our mates passed. We believe that this is a great issue for concern that the speaker of parliament needs to set up a commission of inquiry to inquire why there is such a huge failure rate,” he said.

The president also said the Ghana School of Law would petition the President on Monday to have a thorough look at the legal educational system of the country.

last week, the results released by the Independent Examinations Committee of the General Legal Council, show that only 64 students out of the about 800 students passed in all papers.

In 2018, students of the school took a series of actions in protest of the Bar examination results which were also poor.

Also, more than 80% of students who wrote the examination in May 2017 failed, as only 91 out of the over 500 candidates passed.

'Law students not to blame for mass exams failure.'

An immediate past executive of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law, Isaac Wilberforce Mensah, recently noted that the high number of failures recorded in the final exams for students of the school was not the result of a lack of preparedness on the part of the students.

According to him, the students put a great deal of work into their studies, even before getting into Law School and hence, cannot be accused of lack of effort.

He suggested that the problem was an indication of a problem with the General Legal Council.

“The only new introduction to this system is the people setting the questions and the people who are marking, not the lecturers. So it can't be the lecturers that are not teaching well. It has to do with the marking. There is something wrong, and it is not the fault of the lecturers as well, because the lecturers would teach and it appears it is not the lecturers that are marking,” he added.

