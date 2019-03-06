Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
28 minutes ago | General News

Nana Addo Arrives In Tamale For 62nd Independence Celebration

By Modern Ghana
President Akufo-Addo (middle)
President Nana Addo has arrived in Tamale for the 62nd Independence Day celebration today March 6, 2019.

The president was received by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, at the Tamale airport this afternoon.

The President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, will be the special guest of honour for the 62nd Independence Day celebration.

The 62nd Independence Day celebration will be held at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

DGN Online gathered that business is booming in the Northern regional capital.

Reports suggest that hotels, guest houses and apartments in the region have been fully booked by visitors who have arrived to witness the 62nd Independence Day celebration.

—Daily Guide

