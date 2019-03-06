Akufo-Addo Dismayed By NDC Demands On Party Militia Disbandment

The NDC Chairman Ofosu Ampofo says they are open to the talks. In the letter, Ofosu Ampofo said his party was ready to avail itself “whenever, at the pleasure of Your Excellency and at a venue convenient for the purpose.”

But they demanded that other groups including civil society be invited as well.

The NDC also requested that the Chairman of the National Peace Council be made to chair such deliberation.

“Your Excellency, I believe that with these as mediator and facilitators, we can look forward to a robust interaction that can only culminate in a successful resolution of the matter,” the NDC Chairman said.

What next?

President Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation Address in February, stated that should voluntary disbandment of these groups fail, he will “initiate legislation on this matter.

