Print culture - V. L. K. Djokoto

I used to be an avid reader of the Daily Graphic until very recently. It was, after I had bathed and groomed, Koko and a print copy of the Daily Graphic. But it is out of my pecking order with regards to fine print press. The quality of its content has become increasingly appalling. In fact, I should probably launch the Accra Free Press newspaper to resolve this issue. But for now, allow me to vent about a drastic print crisis at the Daily Graphic. I thin, perhaps, it needs a much heavier influence from much younger people, from an administrative perspective.

I find this utterly disturbing that the reputation of this media organisation as a credible source of information has been undermined by its consistent pattern of propagandist publications.

The Daily Graphic has become, more a less, a political advertising medium for the political establishment. So, i'd be switching back to the Ghanaian Times, and back to newspaper print-culture only. The online stories are getting even more ridiculous. Although classfmonline and joyfmonline undoubtedly have neat modern websites, with pretty decent fonts, and a good standard of news-packaging overall.

Has anyone given Goldstreet Business a read? It is quite a decent paper too. I find it detailed, objective and educative.

My favourite magazine remains the Enjoy Magazine. I never miss a copy. And of course i've got a pile on the corner table of my study, not because I am a columnist with them, but because I enjoy the variety of topics strung together to make such a wonderful read. I only wish that it becomes a weekly, as opposed to a monthly read.

In an era of absolute free press, I think print culture could become a great source for credible information, depending on the reputation of the press corporation.