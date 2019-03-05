Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Opinion | Mar 5, 2019

Djokoto's Diary; Print culture - V. L. K. Djokoto

By Vincent Letsa Kobla Djokoto
I was an avid reader of the Daily Graphic until very recently. The routine was that after I had bathed and groomed daily –– a cup of koko and a print of the Daily Graphic. It is currently out of my pecking order of fine print press. The quality of its content is increasingly appalling. In fact, I should probably launch the Accra Free Press newspaper to resolve this issue. But for now, allow me to vent about a drastic crisis at the Daily Graphic.

Perhaps, from administrative perspective, it needs a much heavier creative influence from a youth-oriented staff. I find it utterly disturbing that the hard-earned reputation of such an important and historic media organisation, as a trusted and credible source of information, has been largely undermined by its consistent pattern of pointless propagandist publications.

The Daily Graphic has become, more a less, an advertising medium for the political establishment. So, I shall be switching back to the Ghanaian Times, and back to newspaper print-culture only. The online stories are getting even more ridiculous. Has anyone given Goldstreet Business a read? It is quite a decent newspaper too. I find it detailed, objective and educative.

My favourite print has got to be the Enjoy Magazine. I never miss their monthly issue. And of course I have got a pile on the corner table of my study, not just because I am a columnist with them, but because I enjoy the variety of topics strung together to make such a wonderful read. I only wish that it becomes a weekly as opposed to a monthly read.

In an era of absolute free press, I think print culture could serve as a great source for uncensored, accurate and enlightening information.

Vincent Letsa Kobla Djokoto
Powered By Modern Ghana
