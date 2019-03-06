I was NPP Polling Station Chairman - 'Double' Reveals

A national security operative, Bright Ernest Akomea also known as Double has revealed to the Short probe he was New Patriotic Party (NPP) executive.

The security operative had been accused by a Member of Parliament, Nimgo Prampram, as belonging to the NPP’S Invincible Forces.

Sam George also accused him of being integrated into the security service and was part of the SWAT team that visited violence on him during January 31, 2019, by-election in Ayawaso West Wuogon.

The Short Probe was set up to investigate electoral violence that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

Just hours into the by-election, some armed men clothed in National Security apparel stormed the residence of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate near the La Bawalashie Presby polling station. Eyewitnesses say the armed men fired shots and attacked some agents believed to be opposition NDC agents.

In the ensuing melee, party Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo announced the pulling off of his party’s agents from the election on security grounds.

The Short Commission is to, among other things, make a full, faithful and impartial inquiry into the violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

Double, who appeared before the Emile Short Commission Tuesday, also testified and denied any linkages to the NPP’S Invincible Forces but admitted he is a polling station Chairman of the ruling party at the Adentan Constituency in Accra.

In his testimony to the Commission, Mr. Akomea revealed how he became a member of the National Security Council almost two years ago.

After undergoing three weeks of security training in map reading, weapon handling, combat training and the usage of the Gotta communication gadget in Astutuare, he was assigned to man the Kotaka International Airport.

—Myjoyonline