I Did Not Fire Shots During By-Election Violence – 'Double' Denies

“I saw Double, also point his AK47 and attempt to fire, the gun jammed, I saw him clear his chamber, reload the gun and fired several rounds from his AK47,” an MP, Mr George said.

Double spoke through a translator, Jennifer Gasu, who is also a lawyer

However, in his testimony at the Emile Short Commission, Double said the MP was not truthful in his account.

He denied firing any shots, although he confessed to wielding a gun at the scene.

Double, who spoke through a translator (Jennifer Gasu) said, he provided cover for the MP when the firing and stoning were going on close to the residence of the NDC candidate, Delali Kwesi Brempong.

Member of Invincible Forces?

Double also denied claims that he was a member of the pro-NPP militia group, Invincible Forces and had subsequently been recruited into National Security when the Akufo-Addo-led administration took office.

He told the Commission that until he got a job at National Security, he was a mobile phone dealer at the popular mobile phone hub around the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

Once he was admitted into National Security, however, he was posted to the VIP Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), where he was until January 31, when he was ordered to join a patrol team to the La Bawaleshie during the by-elections.

He, therefore, has no knowledge of who the Invincible Forces or Delta Forces were, he said through a translator who is also a lawyer.

—Myjoyonline