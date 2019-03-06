We've Started Fighting Party Militia With Hoisting Of Banners— IGP

Worried about the growing phenomenon, Mr Asante-Apeatu lauded the swift condemnation by concerned CSOs, groups, prominent and private individuals.

“It [fight against vigilantism] is very dear to my heart and the Ghana Police Service has already started [the fight] with banners showing that vigilantism is a threat to our democracy,” he said.

He said they have started putting banners at the police headquarters and they have received support from the Ghana Pentecostal Council in their crusade to put an end to the canker.

IGP David Asante-Apeatu urged all CSOs to also give the Service the needed support to fight party militia groups.

—Myjoyonline