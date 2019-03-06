Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | General News

We've Started Fighting Party Militia With Hoisting Of Banners— IGP

By Modern Ghana
Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu says once such individuals are denied political power, they will  not be motivated to keep and sponsor such groups
Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu says once such individuals are denied political power, they will  not be motivated to keep and sponsor such groups

Worried about the growing phenomenon, Mr Asante-Apeatu lauded the swift condemnation by concerned CSOs, groups, prominent and private individuals.

“It [fight against vigilantism] is very dear to my heart and the Ghana Police Service has already started [the fight] with banners showing that vigilantism is a threat to our democracy,” he said.

He said they have started putting banners at the police headquarters and they have received support from the Ghana Pentecostal Council in their crusade to put an end to the canker.

IGP David Asante-Apeatu urged all CSOs to also give the Service the needed support to fight party militia groups.

—Myjoyonline

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Glo Stands Proud With Ghana On 62nd Independence Anniversary
Ayawaso Probe: Nat’l Security Operative Testifies In Twi; Stations At Kotoka Airport
A Mason Kills Wife, Attempts Suicide At Ashaiman
Tenant ‘Killer’ Busted In Accra
TOP STORIES

Why Was It Important To Strive For Independence?

1 hour ago

The 2019 Independence Day Celebration: The Economic Successe...

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line