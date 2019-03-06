IGP Wants Stiffer Punishment For Political Thuggery

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante Apeatu, has suggested a change in the laws for a more punitive, actions towards thugs affiliated to political parties.

He told the Emile Short Commission investigating electoral violence in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, misdemeanour is a common charge levelled against these thugs organised into militia groups.

There is growing evidence party militias from the two rival political parties - NPP and NDC - played roles sparking the electoral violence which left at least 15 injured.

Misdemeanours are petty crimes which anyone convicted is often asked to sign a bond of good behaviour or fined sometimes 400 cedis or over a 1000 cedis depending on the circumstances.

In default of paying the fines, a convicted person could attract imprisonment of not more than three years. In most cases the prison terms are far less and last a few months.

The severity of charges, fines and sentencing of political thugs became a subject of discussion after 13 pro-NPP militias of the Delta Force were fined ¢1, 800 each in 2017 after they participated in vandalising the office of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinating officer.

In default of the fine, each of the convicts will spend 12 months in jail. They were also to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for one year or in default go to jail for 12 months.

They were charged for conspiracy to commit crime, crime to wit, conspiracy and rioting.

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Josephine Nkrumah joined others in criticising the fines as not deterrent enough.

The Inspectator General of Police has added his voice to calls for stiffer punishment and backed suggestions for fresh legislations.

—myjoyonline