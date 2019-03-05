Modern Ghana logo

Opinion | Mar 5, 2019

WordDigest: Is Your Heart Right With God?

By Ebenezer Zor
“Adulterers and adulteresses! Do you not know that friendship with the world is enmity with God? Whoever therefore wants to be a friend of the world makes himself an enemy of God”---[James 4:4 NKJV]

What does it mean to be in the world but of the world? It means we are in the physical world created by God but separated from human systems associated with ﬂeshly lust and earthly pleasures, love for money and wealth that satisfy our bodies.

These are in sharp contrast with God’s Word. The Apostle James, in today's text, warned us against friendship with things (adultery, fornication, etc) that do not glorify God.

Examples of things that glorify God include evangelising or winning souls for Christ, praising and worshipping Him, planting churches etc.

Friendship with Christ Jesus involves the heart and as believers God wants us to serve him genuinely.

Is your heart right with God?
Prayer
Lord Jesus protect me from evil. Renew my mind with your Word and guide me with your Spirit to do your Will, Hallelujah! Amen.

✍ Rev. EZ
Connect me via www.facebook.com/zorebenezer
[email protected]

Ebenezer Zor
Ebenezer Zor, © 2019

Ebenezer Zor
