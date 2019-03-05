Ofosu-Ampofo Slapped With Four Charges, And Conspiracy To Commit Crime

Chairman of the Opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Party Hon. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has been charged with four counts of crime.

He was charged with threat of harm, conspiracy to commit harm, threat of rioting and assault to public officials.

This was after he honoured an invitation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday 4th March, 2019.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo was alleged to have made some treacherous comments in a leaked audio recording against members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The under fire NDC Chairman allegedly charged party communicators to attack the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensah and that of the Peace Council, Most Rev.Prof.Emmanuel Asante.