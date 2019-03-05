Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Crime & Punishment

Ofosu-Ampofo Slapped With Four Charges, And Conspiracy To Commit Crime

By Blandina Awinbun Atintande
Ofosu-Ampofo Slapped With Four Charges, And Conspiracy To Commit Crime

Chairman of the Opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Party Hon. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has been charged with four counts of crime.

He was charged with threat of harm, conspiracy to commit harm, threat of rioting and assault to public officials.

This was after he honoured an invitation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday 4th March, 2019.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo was alleged to have made some treacherous comments in a leaked audio recording against members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The under fire NDC Chairman allegedly charged party communicators to attack the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensah and that of the Peace Council, Most Rev.Prof.Emmanuel Asante.

Blandina Awinbun Atintande
Blandina Awinbun Atintande News Reporter
Crime & Punishment
Powered By Modern Ghana
Three Left Unconscious Following Clashes Between Two Towns
Armed Robbers Terrorize Passengers On Sawla-Damongo Road
Western Region: Primary School Teacher Commits Suicide
Kumasi NDC Office Shooting: Prime Suspect Pops Up
TOP STORIES

High Import Taxes: Council Of State Meets Nana Addo

9 hours ago

"There Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -...

10 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line