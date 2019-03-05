We've Been Shortchanged By Nana Addo's Appointment Of Regional Ministers--Youth

The Aowin Youth Movement, a network of residence from Aowin in the newly created Western North Region have barred teeth at President Akufo-Addo for refusing to appoint the regional minister from their area after denying them the regional capital.

Read full statement below:

The Aowin Youth Movement, which is a network of Citizens from Aowin (Brossa) in the newly created Western North Region, has noted with disappointment the deliberate attempt by government and our brothers from Sefwi, to sideline, silent, and in effect render us irrelevant in the region.

After having promised all nine districts of Western North Region equal opportunities and development through all-inclusive, balanced and participatory governance, fair and equitable distribution of the regional cake, President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo, by his prerogative right chose the regional capital from Sefwi. The President's two nominations for Regional Minister and deputy Minister designate are also from Sefwi with no consideration of the two Non-Sefwi districts (Aowin and Suaman) though Aowin is the third largest district in the region in terms of both population and land size.

While we admit that the President of this Republic had good intentions for the creation of the region devoid of giving political or ethnic advantage to any particular social group which we supported wholeheartedly, the current appointments smack of an intent to achieve political advantage and with the support of some selfish leaders within the government machinery skewing development of the newly created region to the advantage of the people of Sefwi who see the Western North Region as “Sefwi Region”.

We will not succumb to such ethnic tendencies capable of generating enmity and disunity. We feel we have been shortchanged by the President's appointment of regional ministers.

We call for fair representation in all government appointments henceforth such that governments promise of equal opportunities for development and appointment will not be seen as bait used to cow us into accepting particular towns as regional capitals.

As law abiding citizens of the land, while we commend the President for this welcoming initiative, we are calling on him to as a matter of urgency look into our submission and reconsider his decision by given us a representation in his ministerial and other government appointments in the coming days to soothe the growing anger and apprehension of the youth of Aowin.

Signed:

MR SYLVESTER SOMPREY (Substantive Secretary)

0248148003

MR. PETER ESSAH COBBINAH (Member, Communication)

0544580567

MR. THOMAS AYISI (Member, Communication)

0249208409 / 0206887992