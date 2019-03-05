Ensuring Environmental Cleanliness Is The Responsibility Of All—Tain DCE

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Tain, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, has noted that the responsibility of keeping a safe environment in the country is the responsibility of all citizens.

In order to secure a safe environment for livelihood, she said the challenges of the environment should not be left as a burden of government and its agencies but should the responsibility of all.

Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh disclosed this when addressing the people of Nsawkaw, after a clean-up exercise organized by the Assembly in collaboration with Zoomlion as part of activities leading to the 62nd Independence Day Celebrations in the district.

The DCE said it is unfortunate that most waste materials from our homes, office, and markets find their way into open drains and streets instead of dump sites. She appealed to the citizenry to stop throwing garbage around indiscriminately and must always look for litter bins to dump garbage.

“we call on all to make waste disposal a shared responsibility to ensure that the environment supports sustainable development’, she said.

Led by the District Chief Executive, residents of Nsawkaw and its nearby communities came out in their numbers to clean the environment and clear chocked gutters of silt.