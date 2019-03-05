NDC Chairman Denies Leaked Tape Charges

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, insists he is innocent of the comments on a leaked tape attributed to him.

A member of his legal team, Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, who disclosed this on Radio XYZ 93.1 Tuesday morning said the NDC leader denied the charges at the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday.

“The chairman’s response was that "I deny all these charges,” Lawyer Tamakloe told host of Ete Sen, Kwame Minkah.

To him, the police officials were “confused and did not know what to charge” the NDC Chairman with after many consultations among themselves.

“This is a diversionary tactics,” he added and indicated that the invite of Mr Ofosu Ampofo to the CID headquarters, that drew hundreds of NDC supporters to the premises, was the Akufo-Addo’s government’s way of diverting the citizens’ attention from the hardships Ghanaians are going through as a result of the bad economy and the cedi depreciation.

He wondered why the government will hide behind the police to make it look like the NDC chairman was a criminal while such energy could have been channelled into “arresting the falling cedi” that has succeeded in collapsing businesses of many Ghanaians.

Leaked Tape

Mr Ofosu Ampofo, after meeting with the CID officials, was charged with four offences – threat to harm, conspiracy to harm, rioting and assaulting public officials. He was however granted police enquiry bail.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo (2nd fron right) with his legal team and some NDC Executives at CID Headquarters.

This was after a tape that has gone viral on social and traditional media was linked to him. In the tape he is alleged to have threatened to harm certain public officials, including the Electoral Commission boss, Jean Mensah.

In the leaked audio purported to have emanated from a meeting the NDC chairman had with party communicators, Mr Ofosu Ampofo incited the party members to “attack” the EC Chairperson and insult the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante.

But before he honoured the invitation of the CID, Mr Ofosu Ampofo had already defended himself, saying the tape was doctored and did not reflect what he had told his party communicators.

“I am a man of Peace,” he told Party members after a health walk last Saturday as he explained that he will not trade the peace the country is enjoying for anything.

Lawyer Victor Kwadwogah Adawudu, Counsel for Mr ofosu Ampofo disclosed on Monday his client had been "granted 500,000 Ghana cedis bail with General Secretary, Mr. Asiedu Nketia and Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ade Coker, acting as sureties for him."

"They have asked us to report on Thursday," he added but was not sure whether they would be arraigned before court.

Source: Myxyzonline.com