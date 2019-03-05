OTEC School Of Journalism And Communication Studies Observe SRC Week

Hundreds of students of the of the OTEC School of Journalism and Communication Studies yesterday took part in the peaceful procession for the commencement of this year's Student Representative Council [SRC] Week.

The SRC week celebration, which is a platform for interaction, networking, and entertainment among other things has been with the students of the school over the years since the inception of the institution in 2003.

The Week Celebration also helps to promote solidarity among students, ignite school spirit and awaken the consciousness of nationalism and patriotism. OTEC School of Journalism and Communication Studies SRC Week Celebration receive high patronage every year, and this year will be no exception.

The SRC week celebration has over the years ensured that the majority of the students’ populace and the University’s staff at large participates in one activity or the other and provides greater opportunities to enrich the educational needs of our dear students as it may not be gained from the lecture halls but outside the lecture halls.

SRC week celebration aimed at improving the camaraderie among the SRC, school authorities and the entire student body, creating new platforms to help exhibit and promote various talents of students, imputing a sense of belongingness into the entire student body, creating the prospect for everyone to experience the culture, participate in educational programmes and develop their creative abilities, bringing students up to speed on the link between the SRC, school authorities and corporate institutions as well as sensitizing and craving the indulgence of the entire students body in students activism.

Speaking to otecfmghana.com, the Vice President of the SRC, Francis Owusu noted that this year's edition which has been themed “Ghana’s Development, the Role of a Journalist” will be no different to the trend of the previous years; but with students and patrons guaranteed an even much bigger, better, riveting and thrilling SRC week.

According to him, the 5 day celebration, which started Monday 4th March to 8th March 2019, will see the campus of OTEC SCHOOL filled with educative and fun activities not excluding a student’s forum, Free Health Screening, Magazine Programme, Football Games among others.

According to the organizers, their main objective is “to create a platform to bring students face to face with companies from the business and finance sector and also help these companies to market and educate students on their offerings”.