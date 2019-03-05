Re: Mahama Must Play Ofosu Ampofo Audio To International Community

Ofosu Ampofo, NDC Chairman

I have read a cringe-worthy press statement with the headline

*'Mahama Must Play The Ofosu Ampofo Audio To The International Community'* by a group calling itself Defenders Of Ghana’s Democracy, dated 4th March 2019 on several of our news portals. I must be quick to add that the name of the group and the content of the press statement is anonymous to each other. Like their name, one would expect such a group to have a clear mind in their submissions but this is on the contrary.

This statement from a group that is supposed to be Defenders of Ghana's Democracy is rather distasteful and regretful. It is also a shame that a group of young men would throw caution to the wind and deliberately embark on an unnecessary venture in an attempt to discredit and tarnish the hard-won reputation of the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress and its Flagbearer Mr John Dramani Mahama.

This Action by the So-called Defenders of Democracy is symptomatic of an extension of a group emanating from the NPP and not a stand-alone civil Society Organisation.

Neither the Former President nor the National Chairman of the NDC will spend a minute to attend to your frivolous Press Statement. I as an individual will deal with it with the contempt it deserves.

I personally see your call for the resignation of Mr Ampofo as Myopic and lacks weight. Did you vote for him and you're demanding his resignation? Hence this sponsored Political Group extension of the NPP call is highly detestable grossly slanderous and Politically motivated.

I wish to state unequivocally that the said press conference is a product of paid young men mercenaries whose sole mission is to utterly defame the Ever Peaceful, God-fearing and humble National Chairman, Mr Ofosu Ampofo and God sent John Dramani Mahama.

I wish to add that, your statement is just but a bluff and doesn't worth the attention of the two astute Gentlemen.

Gideon Hammond

Ablekuma South Constituency Youth Organizer