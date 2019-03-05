The distinguished Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, is apparently considering a bid for the Presidency of Ghana in the upcoming 2020 elections. He is expected to maintain the infamous mask throughout the entire campaign period and finally reveal his identity on the ballot paper, to seek the endorsement of Ghanaian voters for the highest office of the Republic.
Anas, according to confidential and highly reliable sources, has disclosed his decades-long political ambition to family, friends and close associates. There is a cult around his personality. He is, in the eyes of most Ghanaians, and even in the international community, an incorruptible national super hero and a champion of social justice.
An informal and highly discreet political club, Data Politico, conducted a survey which shows that 7 out every 10 Ghanaians are likely to vote for Anas Aremeyaw Anas if he is to stand as a political candidate.
Anas Aremeyaw Anas considering bid for the Presidency of Ghana in 2020?
