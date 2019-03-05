Two Technical Universities Receive 200,000 Euro Grant

Koforidua Technical University and Ho Technical University have received a 200,000 euro grant to improve the quality of programmes offered in the universities. The universities received this grant from the Ministry of Culture and Science of the North-Rhine Westphalia State in Germany to enhance technical education in the country.

The grant, according to the parties, will boost the capacity of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) and the Ho Technical University to embark on a five-year project to improve the quality of courses they offer.

It will also help them to jointly undertake research work with the Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences (HSHL) in Germany and develop relevant networks among themselves and business partners.

The grant followed a joint proposal the three institutions submitted through the German Academic Exchange Services (DAAD) to the North-Rhine Westphalia State to support technical universities in Ghana.

In an interview during a capacity-building workshop organized by Hamm-Lippstadt university for heads of departments and deans of KTU, the Vice Chancellor of the Koforidua Technical University, Prof Smile Dzisi, said the partnership would strengthen technical and vocational education to the country.

“The KTU signed a memorandum of understanding with the HSHL on February 27, 2017 to allow the two institutions collaborate and develop a joint curriculum and degree programmes, per the agreement students of the two institutions will undertake exchange programmes to gain international exposures to be able to fit easily into any job market”.

Professor Dzisi added, “The collaboration has helped us to get the necessary books to be able to run this programme successfully and about 10 of our staff members have visited the HSHL in Germany and delivered lectures as well as has got so much acquainted with their high-class laboratory and also learn a lot of practical lessons from them.”

On his part, the President of Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences, Professor Dr Klaus Zeppenfeld called on students to be innovative proposals to benefit from funding programs.

“The collaboration will be used to encourage students with innovative ideas to come up with proposals, in Germany we have a lot of funding companies to support German-African innovation programmes, and after this MOU we have a lot of research packages, collaborate and visit each other, and it has been great.”

“I am encouraging every student especially those with innovative ideas to come up with proposals because there are several funding Germany companies that are ready to support German-African innovation programmes.”

Source: citinewsroom.com