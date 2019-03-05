The Gospel According To Fear Mongering And Lies: NDC 2020 Edition

There are countless unfolding events or things which happened in our lives that do not require deep knowledge in astrophysics to understand or find answers in an effort to solve them. For example, if all the good people of Ghana would be a bit patient and thoughtful enough to read between the lines, they will definitely come to find out the so-called state of insecurity, especially, the NDC leadership is deafening Ghanaians’ ears with, is not mere coincidence but an orchestrated

Many of us knew all along that the recent spate of violence in the country could not only have been random or isolated acts but that they have some kind of underbelly coordination grounded in dirty politics that cannot be put pass the power-hungry former president Mahama-commandeered NDC. Just pay a little attention to Mr. Mahama’s public behaviors and campaign punchlines, including that of his toady supporters, and one will get a clear picture regarding the “unseen hands” behind all these murders or violence happening here and there across the nation.

The Church Elder-cum-NDC National Chairperson Mr. Ofosu Ampofo’s alleged violence-filled leaked tape appears to be the icing of the “sweet Ghanaian chocolate cake” the NDC’s campaign bakers have already prepared to sell around the country long time ago. And, surely, until the ominous tape surfaced, there were numerously unsolved cases of murder and violence reported around the country which Ghana’s main opposition party never hesitated to put the blame at the doorsteps of the ruling NPP government spearheaded by Nana Akufo-Addo.

Once again, the long-term grand scheme of Mahama-hijacked NDC is to secretly stage-manage violent-chaotic atmosphere among the peace-loving people of Ghana, while passionately hammering home to the “frightened Ghanaians” that under President Akufo-Addo’s administration the country is drowning uncontrollably in violence and lawlessness. To some extent, the NDC’s game plan seems to be working in that the party has managed to get some of the unsuspecting media outlets to scream alongside the party’s accusation that the current government is not doing much protecting Ghanaians from violence.

Indeed, the guy is super desperate and nostalgic for the presidency/power; so, whatever lengths or miles Mr. Mahama has to run to become the president of Ghana once more, he is willing to pursue that messianic marathon. Does this response ring any faint sound of bell to anyone in Ghana whereby soon as any case(s) of murder or violent act occurred in the country, either the ex-president or the NDC’s mediocre propaganda communication team would come out swinging with lies, we-told-you-so attitude, and rumors of insecurity taken over Ghana?

True, conspiracy theories exist in all body politic but this present writer is not a fan of unfounded assumptions. Having said that, sometimes too, it is difficult to engage in outright dismissal of some compelling circumstantial sequence of events on the premise that they are mere coincidences. Does any Ghanaian of good conscience and quick-thinking abilities truly believes all the cases of violence mushrooming in Ghana are trifling coincidences?

Commenting on the Pentecost Church Elder and National Chair of the NDC Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo’s supposed leaked audio tape, the power-hungry former president Mahama is quoted to have told his sycophantic cheerleaders to ignore the exposed violent plots heard on the tape with the “contempt they deserve” (3/2/2019; citinewsroom.com). Needless to say, if one tries to make a little effort to break away from the cacophonic echoes of Mr. Mahama and his NDC’s no-new-ideas, insults, and hate-filled campaign sound bites, one will come to understand why the current NDC leadership reacts and behaves the way it does whenever there is news of violence somewhere in Ghana.

Currently, Ghana boasts of a particular leader who is trying to become the president of this sovereign republic, but is also willing to sell or expose his country in a negative light to the outside world or foreign diplomats on the misleading impression that this nation is replete with violence and social disorder. It leads one to wonder if there is any sane and patriotic person left in the room to make a sensible case to the NDC’s 2020 presidential candidate that “whosoever with sinister motives digs bottomless pit for a perceived enemy may also end up fall in it one day.”

Regrettably, it is obvious ex-president Mahama thinks he is no longer in power so somehow he is under no moral obligation nor bind by any patriotic urgency, if he mindfully or unmindfully demonizes the very country he so desperately wants to win power in 2020 to get the chance to run it into socioeconomic abyss again. Put differently, the NDC under the self-serving guidance of Messrs. John Mahama, Ofosu-Ampofo, and Asiedu Nketia, have no qualms running to the international community/foreign diplomats when it suits their puny political agenda.

But when these same foreign bodies, such as the IMF heaps praises on the prevailing socioeconomic trends under President Akufo-Addo’s government, these same NDC leaders point to the fact that the international community or the global financial institutions are not Ghanaian voters so their commendations of the nation’s growing economy means nothing to the average citizens.

Meanwhile, I will bet on my last dollar that the NDC with former president John Dramani Mahama as its flag-bearer for the 2020 general elections has no new or competent management ideas, except that he is the “same yesterday, same today, and the same tomorrow.” If anything at all, his best shot is to preside over campaign of misrepresentations of the state of this nation, fear mongering, “boot-for-boot” crusades, and the politics of everything-upside-down under Nana Addo-led administration. For now let Ghanaians brace themselves for more desperate pontifications based on the “gospel” according to manufactured violence and anarchy—the NDC 2020 edition.

Bernard Asubonteng is US-based sociopolitical writer