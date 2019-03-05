Akufo-Addo Must Defend His Own ‘Anas Principle' Over Galamsey Fraud--NDC Communicator

A Communications team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Chris Courtyard Fiawornu, has called on President Akufo-Addo to rein-in his party members from the vicious attacks they are mounting on ace investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Courtyard Fiawornu points out to the President that the attacks from his own government on Anas betrays his own stated public admiration for Anas' style of investigation, which Nana Akufo-Addo claimed in opposition that he would leverage.

“I want to believe strongly that Mr. President's memory has not gone blank in respect of his own promise, when he was in opposition, that he would deploy the Anas principle to fight corruption. Mr. President, this promise of yours is totally at variance with what your appointees and party members are doing to Anas, now that the same Anas principle has exposed your anti galamsey fight as nothing but rhetorical noise because your own appointees are busily sabotaging it.

“This dramatic reaction from your appointees and party people conflicts with your own faith as leader of government and party. We are expecting you to rise up and defend your unshakable belief in the Anas principle now,” Mr. Courtyard Fiawornu said.

His call comes in the wake of a torrent of insults and threats that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is pouring on Anas over the journalist's “Galamsey Fraud part 1,” in which it is revealed that the fight against illegal mining is being sabotaged by people from government, including people who work just a heartbeat away from President Akufo-Addo.

In the video, Presidential Staffer, Charles Bissue, is captured accepting a bribe from a man who poses as an illegal miner looking for permit. After Mr. Bissue receives the bribe, he hurriedly arranges for the illegal miner to be issued a license.

Following the disgraceful expose which makes nonsense of the President's claims that his administration is really fighting galamsey, the ruling party has launched scathing attacks on Anas. Led by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, the NPP is suddenly discrediting Anas.

Interestingly, this attempt to burry Anas comes years after President Akufo-Addo had promised while in opposition that if he was voted into office, he would employ Anas' tactics, the so-called Anas principle of covert investigations, to fight corruption.

“President Akufo-Addo has been in power and the so-called squad of young investigative journalists that he promised to set up to use Anas principle, has not been set up yet. If Anas himself, is laboring on his own to make the Anas Principle work, why are President Akufo-Addo's appointees and party people now insulting Anas?” Mr. Courtyard Fiawornu asked.

He urged the President to rise up to the occasion and prove to all that indeed he meant it when he promised to work with the Anas Principle. “Mr. President, rise up and defend your own Anas principle!” he said.

He also called on the security agencies to urgently arrange special security for the ace investigative journalist.