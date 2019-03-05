Please Mahama, Stop Desecrating Queen’s Language: Is Insult Synonymous With Criticism?

I could not believe my eyes when I heard the NDC’s 2020 flagbearer and the former president of Ghana, John Mahama, explaining somewhat vehemently that the Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo did not ask the communicators to beat the chairman of the National Peace Council, Prof Emmanuel Asante, but he rather urged them to criticised him for blatantly refusing to condemn the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence while demanding an apology over the “boot-for-boot” comment.

“Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and eventually they will believe it (Adolf Hitler).”

Apparently, the experts argue that a message can be classified as propaganda if it “suggests something negative and dishonest”.

My irreversible incertitude stems from the fact that the NDC Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi had earlier informed the good people of Ghana that the squeamishly ugly leaked tape does not exist.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi is reported to have pontificated: “we know the government is engaged in illegal espionage activities in this country; employing state resources and the national security apparatus to spy on political opponents.”

The crucial question then is: what leaked tape flagbearer Mahama was trying desperately to break it down to the level of every plebe of the Queen’s Language?

Who is telling us the truth then? Sammy Gyamfi, John Mahama or Kwaku Boahin, who first admitted the existence of such leaked tape and later denied his own admission?

Dearest reader, have you realised what propaganda can do to real human beings?

It is, indeed, baffling that the NDC apparatchiks are refusing to accept the fact that discerning Ghanaians are now well aware of their propagandistic gimmicks.

Dearest reader, what propagandistic tactics didn’t the NDC strident communicators deploy during the 2016 electioneering campaign?

And yet discerning Ghanaians brushed their gimmicks aside and voted massively for Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

In the said leaked tape, the beleaguered NDC Chairman, Ofosu-Ampofo, is heard vividly telling the audience believed to be executives of the party to attack the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa and insult the Peace Council Chairman, Professor Emmanuel Asante.

So why is flagbearer John Dramani Mahama trying desperately to hoodwink the good people of Ghana?

Well, in so far as flagbearer Mahama may have the grasp of the Queen’s Language, he cannot and must not resort to vile propaganda to insult Ghanaians intelligence.

If indeed, the NDC Chairman, Ofosu-Ampofo said all the revoltingly ugly words on the leaked tape, no amount of explanation can obliterate such incoherent remarks.

The fact of the matter is that Ghanaians have had enough of propagation of vile propaganda by the inveterate propagandists.

Dearest reader, let us face it, how on earth would a supposedly responsible opposition persistently organise secret meetings with the view to making the country ungovernable?

The audio tape making rounds show how some partisan creatures can conceive and deliver a fiendish plot with the view to winning electoral advantage over their opponents.

How unpatriotic, how cruel, how malevolent, and how pathetic some heartless creatures who rather preferred to be called politicians can be?

All said and done, the crucial question discerning Ghanaians should be asking is: do the NDC apparatchiks really have the wellbeing of Ghana at heart?

K. Badu, UK.

[email protected]