"There Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" - Duncan-Williams

Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, says the animosity in African politics and high levels of youth unemployment are setting the stage for chaos.

He predicts an uprising akin to the Arab Spring after 2020 in West Africa if political leaders on the continent and in the sub-region do not deliver on the mandates.

“I am predicting, by divine authority, after 2020 going if things don’t change, there will be an uprising, a civil uprising on the continent of Africa…You see the Arab uprising, there is a wind coming to Africa and to West Africa if something is not done,” he said.

The Arab Spring was a series of violent anti-government protests, uprisings, and armed rebellions that spread across the Middle East in late 2010. It began in response to oppressive regimes and a low standard of living, beginning with protests in Tunisia.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams called for a change in the way politics is conducted in Ghana and other Africa, saying that has been the cause of division among citizens on national issues.

“The level of division and hatred and anger and bitterness in our countries not just in Ghana, in Africa is scary and worrying.

“It’s like hatred you…are compelled to take a stand – you either belong to Party A or Party B. You can’t be neutral and…we are dividing families, we are dividing husband and wife, we are dividing siblings; my church is divided, communities are divided, the nation is divided,” he said.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams made these statements during an exclusive interview with Joy Business’s George Wiafe.

He has suggested the creation of a national coalition, instead of divisive political parties, that represents the views of all interest groups and organizations in the nation-building effort.

“We need, eventually, to have a national coalition in Africa and make sure that every political party is represented, labour is represented, the church is represented, our traditional rulers are represented and let’s have a national agenda that we all work towards for a period of 20 to 25 years.

“No every four years election. Let’s work on the national agenda. It will unite us. It will stop this hatred, it will stop this vindictiveness it will stop this bitterness…,” he admonished.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com