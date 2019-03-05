Towards International Womens' Day 2019 *...first Lady Interacts With Market Women And Street Vendors

The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo today held talks with Market Women and Street Vendors in the Greater Accra Region.

The arrangement held under the Terema Initiative of the Rebecca Foundation is the first of activities scheduled to herald the marking of this year's World Womens' Day.

The First Lady hosted about 100 women selected from 20 markets and Major Street vending points within the Greater Accra Region.

The discussions focused on peculiar challenges they face and towards finding easy to achieve high impact solutions that can be applied immediately.

In all 20 women, mostly street hawkers made up of pure water sellers, plantain chips hawkers and assorted items within the region benefitted from small tools, equipment and small grants to boost their businesses and incomes.

She also used the occasion to acknowledge and bring to the fore the important role Ghanaian market or small scale business women play in national development.

The women expressed gratitude at the gesture and the opportunity to interact with the nation's mother, ministers and key policy makers.

She is also schedule to meet with medium to big business owners to discuss how female business leaders can help other women to succeed in business.

She will also hold an awards ceremony to honour women and advocate for policy changes that take into account gender mainstreaming in policies that affect private enterprise development.