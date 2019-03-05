NUGS Calls On Government To Intervene In Child Slavery Menace

The National Union of Ghana Students, NUGS is calling on government to investigate allegations of Child Slavery on Ghana’s Volta Lake.

This follows a CNN documentary by Leif Coorlim with the caption “CNN Exposes Slavery on Ghana’s Lake Volta” titled “Troubled Waters” revealed that of the 1,621 households surveyed in and around Lake Volta over a third contained a victim of child trafficking, or slavery-like conditions.

In a press statement signed by the Press and Information Secretary, Kobby Otchere Marfo revealed that, in Ghana, 20,000 children work as slaves in the fishing industry and this fact is therefore disregarding and does not fit the current state of education in Ghana and therefore calls on the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to investigate the situation generally and the numbers coming up.

NUGS therefore calls on the government and all other stakeholders to intervene in the situation on the Volta Lake and call for the arrest, prosecution and conviction of perpetrators of child trafficking into forced or voluntary labour.