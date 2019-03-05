Impact 360 To Embark On A Health Promotion And Disease Prevention Campaign For Journalists

Impact360 International, in collaboration with the Ghana Journalists Association, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association and the Private Newspaper Publishers, Association of Ghana, is embarking on a national campaign to provide free health screening and information to journalists across the country.

The campaign which is dubbed “Media Health Train” is expected to begin from the end of March this year to enable media professionals in Ghana gain control over and improve their

Health status through health promotion and disease prevention initiatives.

In a press statement signed by the Executive Director of Impact360 Intl, Clifford Ladzekpo and the President of the Ghana Journalists Association Dr. Affail Monney, said the media in the bid to perform its roles is confronted with stress resulting in unhealthy choices and lifestyles; making the media professional highly susceptible to non-communicable diseases, such as cardio vascular diseases, hypertension, diabetes, stroke, and ulcers etc.

“Over the past few years, the media fraternity has lost some of its seasoned journalists in their prime to cardiovascular diseases and other health conditions associated with stressful lifestyles. From December 2018 to the beginning of 2019, a few mortalities have again been recorded. It is our firm belief that with the appropriate health interventions, some of these deaths and related incidences could be reduced, if not averted.” The statement added.