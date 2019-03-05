Mozambique Coffins Abandoned At SA Border

Mozambique's consulate staff have moved three coffins, containing the bodies of Mozambican nationals, to a nearly morgue after they were left by the road on the South African side of the Ressano Garcia border crossing.

The coffins, containing the bodies of two men and one woman, were abandoned after South African border authorities said the transporters did not produce the right documents, daily newspaper, O Pais reports.

Some of the deceased's relatives returned to get the required documentation while others were offered accommodation by a nun on the Mozambique side of the border.

Two of the bodies are destined for the southern Maputo province and the third for neighbouring Gaza province.

—BBC