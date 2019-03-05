Bole/Bamboi MP Donates Hospital Equipment, School Desks

Alhaji Yussif Sulemana, the member of Parliament for Bole/Bamboi constituency upon the assumption of office, made several supports available to his constituents, which has attracted applauds from people of all walks of life.

In fulfilling that mandate, the MP basically choose three thematic areas: Education, Health and poverty eradication. These scale of preferences, of course, were largely influenced by his constituents’ needs and demand.

To back those intentions with actions the following are the tremendous impact made in those areas upon the assumption of office since 2017;

On Health, the member of Parliament procured the following items to support the Bole hospital and some health facilities across the Bole district:

Three (3) delivery beds. Three (3) “Boxer” motorbikes to facilitate their movement. Thirty (30) digital thermometers Three (3) Dell desktop computers. Five (5) flat screen televisions. Four (4) hanging scales Four (4) bathroom scales.

The district director of health for the Bole district Mr. Bakuri David received the items on behalf of the health directorate of the district.

On Education, Honorable Yussif Sulemana made the following intervention;

260 dual desks were made available to the Bole district director of education to be distributed across needing schools at a cost of Gh¢ 39,000.00 from his share of GETFUND, while a total of 36 students from various levels of education also got supported to clear their fees from the same fund. 300 bags of cement was equally donated to the Tinga Senior High School to enable them to complete an uncompleted dormitory. There (3) packets of Zinc and 30 bags of cement was also given to a community (Agbelekame) that had no Teachers quarters, to help put up one for the few teachers who are willing to stay and teach in that community.

Mr. Vicent Kwesi, the district director of education received these items on behalf of the Bole GES.

On poverty eradication.

The member of Parliament who has always worked in his small way to eradicate poverty donated some seed money to some women groups across the Bole/Bamboi constituency.

He donated Ten thousand Ghana cedi Gh¢ 10,000.00 each to two women groups in Mandari and Mankuma as revolving fund to boost their business.

The people of Bole/Bamboi have showered some words of praises on the member of Parliament for those donations and has called on him to continue doing more of such to them.

He, in turn, has promised not to relent on his good deeds to his constituents.