Grassroot Political Sycophantic Madness

As if I knew what would happen today at the CID office. People walked from far and near, others also paid money to board cars amid all the unforeseen things that could happen to them. Yet they thronged in their numbers to the office blocking the road and demanding his release for what , under the guise of solidarity of Elder terrorist mass murderer Ofosu Ampofo.

This is what I sought to talk about yesterday. The Ghanaian people are loosing their heads all for party politics. We have allowed politics to eat into our very fabric of common sense. Now crime has been made and classified under same. Just commit a crime and say you are from party B or A and I bet you can go Scot free.

Ghana is treading and fast running on thin line of civil unrest. These people will walk homes and the politicians will ride in their V8s and sleep in their mansions whiles the ordinary supporters go home and sleep on empty stomachs but satisfied with their actions.

This is what politics has made us become. Where is the rule of law? Why can’t we allow the law to take its course. Peace is very expensive and therefore we should guard it with our very lifes.

Long live Ghana!!!

Sah Collins

( CTI- middle belt)

( 0243459237)