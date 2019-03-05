Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
46 minutes ago | General News

Tema Port Legal Affairs Manager Appointed New Director

General Manager of Legal Affairs at the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA), Sandra Opoku has been appointed the acting Director of Tema Port taking over from lawyer Edward Osei.

According to information available to DGN Online, the Dirctor-General of GPHA informed management of Tema Port on Sunday, March 3, 2019 about the new order.

The announcement was said to have been made by the Director-General during a meeting held around 4:00pm on the aforementioned date.

She was employed in 2003 as a lawyer. GPHA sponsored her to do maritime law at the world maritime university in Sweden in 2004.

—Daily Guide

