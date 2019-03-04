British Airways Celebrates Ghana’s 62nd Independence With Discounts

To celebrate Ghana’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary, British Airways is offering a special ‘companion’ discount in its award-winning First (first class) cabin. For as low as $1957 (excluding taxes and surcharges) per passenger, a couple can purchase a ticket for travel between 4 March and 14 April, and for the entire month of May 2019. The special fares represent a discount of up to 36% on the normal ticket price.

Kola Olayinka, Regional Commercial Manager for British Airways in West Africa says this offer was in line with the “magic we are spreading around the world during our very special centenary year.”

British Airways offered some passengers surprise upgrades to First on Valentine’s Day and Olayinka says this offer will also allow more Ghanaian passengers to enjoy the cabin at a reduced price. On International Wheelchair Day the airline also upgraded a number of customers on long-haul flights from its World Traveller cabin (economy) to Club World (Business).

The gestures are part of the airline’s #BAMagic100 campaign; British Airways’ commitment to mark its Centenary year with 100 acts of kindness.

Ghana has always been a very special country for British Airways in the airline’s 100-year history; tracing back to its very first Imperial Airways flight in October 1937. The British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC), also helped to set up Ghana’s national airline shortly after Independence in 1957 and held a 40% stake in Ghana Airways until 1961.

“We run the largest commercial passenger operation in the country, we have been here the longest, and we will continue to support Ghana and Ghanaians for many more years” promises Olayinka.

In its centenary year British Airways is hosting a range of activities and events. As well as looking back, the airline is also hosting BA 2119 - a programme, which will lead the debate on the future of flying and explore the future of sustainable aviation fuels, the aviation careers of the future and the customer experience of the future.

The centenary activity is taking place alongside the airline’s current five-year £6.5bn investment for customers. This includes the installation of the best quality WiFi and power in every seat, fitting 128 long-haul aircraft with new interiors and taking delivery of 72 new aircraft. The airline will also be introducing a new Club World seat with direct aisle access later this year.