Kidnapped Girls’ Parents Pounced On Kidnapper In Court

Parents of two of the three kidnapped girls in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis attempted to pounce on the suspected Nigerian kidnapper, Samuel Udoetuk Wills in the Takoradi Magistrate to demand the whereabout of their daughters.

The visibly angry parents who sat quietly in the court room suddenly flared up upon seeing the 28-year old key suspect in the kidnapping case and attempted to rush on him to ask where exactly their children were.

They were however prevented from attacking the suspect in the court by the security personnel.

The incident happened before the judge, Michael Ampadu, took his seat for the various cases for the day to be called.

The first to create a scene in the court room was Madam Comfort Arhin, mother of Ruth Love Quayson who was kidnapped on December 4, 2018.

Few minutes after taking her seat in the court room, she went out and upon returning went straight to where the suspect sat screaming “Where is my daughter, what have I done to you? Today you have to show me where you have kept my daughter”.

Madam Arhin was restrained by the police and was sent outside.

Some minutes later, Francis Bentum, father of Priscilla Blessing Bentum, who was also kidnapped on August 17, 2018, stood up angrily and attempted to rush on the suspect and shouted “Bring back our daughters”.

He was also whisked away from the court room by the police and calm was restored before the judge was ushered in to take his seat for proceedings to begin.

Kidnapper Names Another Suspect

When the case was called yesterday, the Nigerian suspect was asked to produce his witness who he mentioned as Kwesi.

Samuel Udoetuk Wills however, told the court that he had led the investigators to arrest another suspect in the kidnapping case whose name he gave only as Kodak, a Ghanaian and that he (Kodak) is the one who could locate the said Kwesi and bring him to court.

Confirming the arrest of the said Kodak, one Boakye Appiah, who described himself as a personnel of the National Security told the court that the suspect led them to an area called Ekurase in the Eastern Region where the said Kodak was arrested.

The Nigerian suspect then confirmed to the court that Kodak was an accomplice in the kidnapping case and that he knew where the said Kwesi could be found.

The judge indicated that the case before him currently was the escape from police cells.

He then adjourned the case for the last time to April 1, 2019 for the security personnel to interrogate Kodak for him to show them where the witness was located and produce him in court in the next adjourned date.

