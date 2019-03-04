3000 School Uniforms Distributed To Basic Schools In Jomoro

Government quest to enhance the quality of education has distributed 3,000 school uniforms to basic schools in the Jomoro Municipality, Western Region.

Additionally, 210 English Dictionaries and 15 boxes of chalk were distributed to the schools.

Presenting the items on behalf of the government to the Jomoro Municipal Education Directorate at Half Assini, the MCE, Hon. Ernest Kofie noted that the gesture will go a long way to facilitate effective teaching and learning in the schools in his area.

He added that the donation will help motivate the school children to take their education seriously and increase participation in class.

The MCE reminded the Directorate that government and the Assembly are fully aware of their responsibilities towards quality education indicating that government has instituted interventions to help address the teething challenges.

The MCE promised to distribute 800 mono and dual desks to some selected but deprived schools in the area in the middle of March this year.

He added that the Assembly has completed the renovation of a 6-unit classroom block at Ehoaka and constructed a new 3-unit classroom block at Mpeasem.

According to him, these projects will soon be handed over for use.

The MCE posited that effective collaboration and cooperation between stakeholders in the region will help address the challenges for a more improved and enhanced quality education in the Municipality.

The Municipal Education Director of the area, Mr. George Effah expressed his gratitude to the government for the kind gesture.

He has assured the Education Directorate to use the items to achieve it intended purposes.

Mr. Effah appealed to the Assembly to provide a duty post for the renovated education office complex.