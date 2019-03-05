Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
47 minutes ago | NDC News

Ofosu Ampofo Charged Over Leaked Tape

By Modern Ghana
Ofosu Ampofo Charged Over Leaked Tape

34201970617 txobsfer5l glaucnew

The under fire NDC Chairman Ofosu Ampofo categorically denies all the charges, Joy News’ Kwesi Parker Wilson reported from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters that Mr. Ofosu has categorically denied all the charges claiming the audio is doctored.

He has been granted bail but details of the bail condition are yet to be made known.

More soon.

—Myjoyonline

NDC News
Powered By Modern Ghana
NDC Supporters Block Roads To Demand Ofosu Ampofo’s Release
Arrest And Prosecute ‘Evil Plotter’ Ofosu Ampofo – Group
NDC To Lead Ofosu Ampofo To CID Headquarters Tomorrow
Look Within For ‘Judas’ Over Spying Claims – Richard Nyamah to NDC
TOP STORIES

Arrest And Prosecute ‘Evil Plotter’ Ofosu Ampofo – Group

9 hours ago

Shutdown Multi Credit Savings And Loans,Yaa Asantewaa Rural ...

10 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line