The under fire NDC Chairman Ofosu Ampofo categorically denies all the charges, Joy News’ Kwesi Parker Wilson reported from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters that Mr. Ofosu has categorically denied all the charges claiming the audio is doctored.
He has been granted bail but details of the bail condition are yet to be made known.
Ofosu Ampofo Charged Over Leaked Tape
—Myjoyonline