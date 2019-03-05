NDC Kumasi Shooting: Three Suspects Denied Bail

The Asokwa District Court on Monday March 4 declined an application to grant bail to three wanted persons in connection with the shooting incident at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) office in Kumasi.

In all, 12 persons were declared wanted by the Ashanti Regional police command but three persons reported themselves to the police last week.

According to the presiding judge, Abass Sadick, the accused persons are supposed to assist the police in their investigations and has asked them to reappear before the court on March 14.

Ahead of the hearing, their lawyer said the suspects deserved to be granted bail since they had shown good faith by voluntarily reporting to the Police.

The lawyer, Evans Amankwah, said to Citi News, “my clients have shown good faith by coming in voluntarily so once they have done that, the police should also show good faith by granting them bail and when they are needed, they will come.”

The suspects are 40-year-old Dauda Ibrahim alias Wayo, Abdul Ganiu, 37, and Samuel Agyin alias Rock who is 32 years old.

The three reported themselves to the regional police last week over the incident that left one dead and one other injured.

Police have also questioned former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin and a former Chief Executive for the Ejisu Juabeng Municipality, Afrifa Yamoah Ponko.

After questioning, the Police searched Mr Ponko's residence over reports he had stockpiled arms on Tuesday morning.

Police have said four alleged members of the pro-NDC group, the Hawks, are suspected to be behind the attack.

A statement from the police named the suspects as Warrior, Mijinmma, Damos and Abu Taliban.

They are believed to be the men who invaded the premises of the NDC office on motorbikes shooting indiscriminately.

–citinewsroom