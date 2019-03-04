Three Left Unconscious Following Clashes Between Two Towns

Three people are in a critical condition at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching hospital (KATH), after sustaining various degrees of injuries, following a renewed dispute between Atwima Takyiman and Atwima Denchemuoso in the Kwadasa municipality.

According to an eye witness, about twenty youth from Atwima Denchemouso on Saturday, February 2, 2019, around 8pm, attacked the youth of Atwima Takyiman with a machete, knives, and sticks, leaving two people from Atwima Takyiman youth sustaining severe injuries.

In revenge, the youth from Atwima Takyiman, according to reports, attacked residents of Atwima Denchemouso on Sunday, February 3, 2019, in the afternoon with deadly weapons leaving one Yaw Philip from Atwima Denchemouso in critical condition.

Otec News’ reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng, said the clashes have left inhabitants from both communities living in fear as they do not know when another attack might happen.

Although the cause of the renewed conflict is yet to be ascertained, a joint military and Police personnel have been deployed to the two areas to restore peace.

Confirming the incident to Otec News, the Station Officer for Denchemouso-Takyiman Police station, ACP Defor said the police are yet to establish the cause of the clashes, and anyone found guilty will face the full rigorous of the law.

“No arrest has been made but the police have started investigating into the matter,” ACP Defor added.